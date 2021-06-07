USC OL target Austin Kawecki goes in-depth on his Trojans official visit

Austin Kawecki had talked plenty with USC offensive line coach Clay McGuire prior to his Trojans official visit last weekend, building a good connection and comfort level with the fellow Texan.

But if there was one thing the three-star offensive line prospect from Frisco, Texas, was still unsure about heading into his visit, it was how he'd feel about Los Angeles as a city and a potential college home.

Any such concerns were comfortably assuaged on this trip, though.

"I thought it was great. It felt pretty comfortable with the coaches and I loved the campus, so it was really good," Kawecki told TrojanSports.com of his visit. "What stood out to me was everyone has their own expectation of what L.A. is like outside of campus. I had just heard bad things about it, but really I was more surprised how it wasn't really that bad at all. It was all pretty clean, so I just thought L.A. was really nice and it was a pretty fun city."