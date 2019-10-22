News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 21:25:44 -0500') }} football Edit

USC OLB Hunter Echols expounds on his tweet supporting coach Clay Helton

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Hunter Echols has made his support for head coach Clay Helton clear.
Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Hunter Echols has made his support for head coach Clay Helton clear. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols seized the opportunity Tuesday after practice to deliver a message of support for coach Clay Helton, who has been the subject of hot-seat discussion and speculation about his job status for quite a while now.

Echols had tweeted a photo of he and Helton earlier in the week with a statement of solidarity for his coach, and when asked about the tweet a day later the redshirt sophomore took it to the next level.

CONTINUED BELOW

**Want to keep reading? Take advantage of our FREE TRIAL through Dec. 7 to get full premium access to more stories like this and all of our exclusive content as we cover USC football and recruiting from all angles. Use promo code FREEUSC at sign-up.**

--> New users follow this link to activate the free trial

--> Past subscribers sign in and start here

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}