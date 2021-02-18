TrojanSports - USC one of three finalists as 5-star CB Will Johnson sets decision date

Johnson had told Rivals earlier in the day that with the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period through at least May 31, he didn't feel the need to wait any longer.

Will Johnson , the 5-star cornerback from Grosse Pointe, Mich., announced Thursday night that he'll choose between the Trojans, Michigan and Ohio State and reveal his commitment decision on Feb. 28.

One of the top prospects in the country is ready to make a final decision, and USC is on his short list of top contenders.

Johnson, ranked the No. 4 CB and No. 11 overall national prospect, is obviously geographically familiar with Michigan and Ohio State. And he took a visit to Los Angeles the week of Jan. 15-17, taking an informal self-guided tour of USC with Trojans 5-star CB commit Domani Jackson. They also visited Michigan together before Jackson committed to USC.

Johnson and Jackson have talked about the potential of playing together in college, but Michigan has created the most buzz of late in his recruitment as new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist has made Johnson a top priority since making the move from the Dallas Cowboys to the Wolverines.

But here's what Jackson said about hosting Johnson on that visit to L.A.:

"I'm just trying to show him it's way better than Michigan, Ohio State, stuff like that. Southern California, it's L.A., I don't know anyone who wouldn't want to live in L.A. It's just different, from the classes from this year and next year, what it's going to be -- it's going to be amazing," Jackson told TrojanSports.com. "We honestly showed him everything. We had this little tour around the school, so we showed him everything -- L.A.

"It's honestly his decision, his family's decision. You know where I'm trying to get him at, but he still has family and you've got to see what's best for him."

Johnson also joined Rivals recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt on National Signing Day earlier this month to discuss his recruitment, including that USC visit and what Jackson's message has been to him.

"His pitch to me is just, we can be the best secondary duo in the country. That would be the goal for us to do and we know we can do it, so that's the biggest thing about me and him. We have a great relationship off the field, so we're very good friends," Johnson said.

"I really liked the campus, I liked the environment, I liked [the] city and the weather and all that. They have a lot good going for the university and the team right now, so I think they have a great future with the program."

**Discuss on Trojan Talk**