Coming off a frustrating finish to the 2023 season, a defensive staff overhaul and scheme change, the transition from Heisman winner Caleb Williams to Miller Moss at quarterback and, of course, the move to the Big Ten, the national perception of the Trojans seems to be one of wait and see.

USC was voted No. 23 in the preseason AP poll, which was released Monday.

The Trojans are one of six Big Ten teams ranked to start the season along with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 25 Iowa.

Of those, USC only plays Michigan (on the road) and Penn State (at home), but the Trojans also open the season in Las Vegas with LSU (ranked No. 13) and host Notre Dame (No. 7).

The Trojans were also voted No. 23 in the preseason coaches poll, which came out last week.

