USC opponent perspective: Insight from the Oregon State side

Statistically speaking, Oregon State comes into the Coliseum on Saturday with the Pac-12's most productive offense through the first three weeks.

The Beavers (2-1) are averaging 452.7 yards and 36 points per game.

Granted, many of those stats were piled up in lopsided routs against Hawaii and FCS-level Idaho.

Nonetheless, this is a talented enough Oregon State team to potentially give USC a challenge on Saturday night in a game in which the Trojans are favored by 11 points.

Redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan has taken over at quarterback after splitting reps in the first game and in total has passed for 634 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while also rushing for 72 yards.

Meanwhile, redshirt junior running back B.J. Baylor has been the motor of the offense, rushing for 264 yards and 7 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry.

Redshirt senior Trevon Bradford (12 catches for 171 yards) and redshirt freshman Anthony Gould (8-127, 1 TD) are the leading receivers.

Defensively, Oregon State gave up 30 points to Purdue, 27 to Hawaii and then shutout Idaho, skewing the overall numbers.

For better insight, we turned to Brenden Slaughter, the publisher of Beavers Edge.

**Not subscribed? Join today and get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL as USC begins its search for the Trojans' next head coach. Follow along with us through that process and share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk message board. Use code NEWUSC and this link.**