USC out of the picture for 2021 RB Byron Cardwell, who names four finalists
Byron Cardwell, one of the highest-ranked running backs still uncommitted in this 2021 recruiting class, has narrowed his list to four schools. Unfortunately for USC, which was hoping to add a seco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news