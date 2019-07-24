As USC and head coach Clay Helton enter a pivotal season, the Pac-12 preseason media votes revealed little expectation that the Trojans will get back to the top of their division this fall.

Utah received 33 of the 35 first-place votes in the Pac-12 South while USC was picked second (with the other two first-place votes) in the conference's preseason poll, which was released Wednesday morning at the start of Pac-12 Media Day.

Oregon and Washington each received 17 first-place votes in the Pac-12 North, with the Ducks voted the narrow favorite. Washington State was picked fourth but received one first-place vote.



Utah was also picked as the favorite to win the Pac-12 championship game.

All that said, the media vote has not been especially accurate of late, picking the conference champion correctly only four times in the previous 12 years.