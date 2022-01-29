USC picks up commitment from 2024 ATH Aaron Butler during junior day event

USC hosted a group of top Class of 2023 and 2024 targets on campus Saturday for its invite-only junior day event, and by the end of it, the Trojans had added a commit.

Aaron Butler, an intriguing 2024 ATH from Calabasas High School, announced his commitment on social media early Saturday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Butler is early in his recruitment with four offers, but he was compelled by the presentation from the Trojans to make an early pledge.