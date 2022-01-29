USC picks up commitment from 2024 ATH Aaron Butler during junior day event
USC hosted a group of top Class of 2023 and 2024 targets on campus Saturday for its invite-only junior day event, and by the end of it, the Trojans had added a commit.
Aaron Butler, an intriguing 2024 ATH from Calabasas High School, announced his commitment on social media early Saturday afternoon.
Listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Butler is early in his recruitment with four offers, but he was compelled by the presentation from the Trojans to make an early pledge.
Butler is the Trojans' second 2024 commit, along with Long Beach Poly ATH Jason Robinson, who committed in the fall and was also at the recruiting event Saturday.
Butler is most likely to be a cornerback at the next level, but he is versatile enough to play on either side of the ball.