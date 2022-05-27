USC picks up commitment from JUCO QB Jake Jensen
In continuing its influx of roster additions under new coach Lincoln Riley, USC has addressed one of its remaining needs in adding JUCO QB Jake Jensen.
Jensen comes to the Trojans from Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif., where he passed for 1,979 yards, 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season.
Jensen, who is originally from Pleasant Grove, Utah, started out at BYU as a preferred walk-on in the class of 2019 and has three years of eligibility remaining.
USC went through spring with just two scholarship quarterbacks — early Heisman candidate Caleb Williams, who followed Riley from Oklahoma, and redshirt freshman Miller Moss.
Veteran Mo Hasan, a former walk-on, tore his Achilles before the spring and his status for the start of the season remains in questions.
Jensen provides the needed depth and comes in on scholarship, making him the 21st scholarship transfer or JUCO addition since Riley arrived.
Per TrojanSports.com’s data, USC has two scholarships remaining for 2022.