USC picks up commitment from 2019 Narbonne OL Tilini Suli Livai

Narbonne HS offensive guard Tilini Suli Livai commited to USC over the weekend after picking up his scholarship offer.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Narbonne High School offensive lineman Tilini Suli Livai thought he was just attending the USC basketball Saturday, joining his Gauchos teammate and Oregon OL commit Jonah Tauanu'u.

He'd end up leaving with a scholarship offer from the Trojans and an easy decision.

Livai told TrojanSports.com on Sunday night that he has committed to USC and soon thereafter posted his decision to Twitter..

Livai, who will work at guard or center, becomes the third offensive lineman commit along with 4-star tackle Jason Rodriguez (Oak Hills) and 3-star interior lineman Gino Quinones (St. Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii.)

"I was at the basketball game, me and Jonah Tauanu'u, and we were just talking to the coaches and Coach [Clay] Helton and stuff and he just offered me right there. I was surprised, to be honest. I didn't know what to say, what to do but just smile -- that's all I can do. I was just happy," Livai told TrojanSports.com.

