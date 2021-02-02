TrojanSports - USC, players and fans celebrate return of NCAA Football video game

The news reverberated around college football Tuesday that the popular EA Sports' college football video game is making its long-awaited return after an extended and complicated hiatus since the last edition was released in 2013.

According to ESPN.com, the return won't be this year but it is at least in the works.

From the report:

To make the game happen, EA Sports partnered with collegiate licensing company CLC to make sure it had the FBS schools, traditions, uniforms and playbooks -- among other things -- ready to go for the game. Over 100 teams will be in the game.

For now, EA Sports is planning to move forward without rosters that include the names, images or likenesses of real college players. Current NCAA rules prohibit athletes from selling their NIL rights while in college.