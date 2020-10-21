TrojanSports - USC players emphasize difference in physicality at practice this year

USC cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin and Chris Steele were asked Wednesday what has been the most significant difference in practice this preseason with an entirely new defensive staff (and mindset), and their answers were perfectly aligned.

And also exactly what USC fans have been hoping for with new coordinator Todd Orlando taking over this year.

"Something that stands out to me is last year we weren't really physical so we didn't really get the feel of like hitting, even though we know how to hit and be physical, but now just getting the feel of the physicality and practice going against each other, it's just helping us," Griffin said.

Added Steele: "Yeah, for me I'd say that the biggest difference that I've seen in comparison to last year would probably just be the physicality for sure and just the energy level that we come [with] to practice every day. Last year everything was kind of toned down, but this year our coaches come out with a lot of energy and everybody really competes like it's a game. We really treat practice like it's a game."

That level of physicality at practice has long been a bugaboo for USC fans and a criticism applied to both former defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and primarily head coach Clay Helton.