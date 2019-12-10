Kedon Slovis had the best season of any freshman quarterback in USC history and deservedly was honored Tuesday as the Pac-12's Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

Slovis needed only nine and a half games to set a Trojans freshman record with 3,242 passing yards along with 28 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

USC also landed several players on the end-of-season Pac-12 All-Conference teams.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman, offensive tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Jay Tufele were named first-team selections.

Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive end Drake Jackson, safety Talanoa Hufanga and return specialist Velus Jones were named second-team, as was Pittman again for all-purpose/special teams.

Utah running back Zack Moss is the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is the Defensive Player of the Year, Utah's Kyle Whittingham is the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was named Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

As for the Trojans, Pittman has been stockpiling postseason honors after catching 95 passes for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is one of three finalists for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which will be announced on Thursday.

He ranks tied for fourth nationally with 7.9 receptions per game and 10th in receiving yards per game (101.8). His 95 catches are tied for the fifth most in a season in USC history, his 1,222 receiving yards are the 10th most and his 11 TDs are tied for ninth, but he should continue to climb those lists with what he's able to do in the Trojans' bowl game.

Jackson anchored what was a solid left side of the line for the Trojans. Pass protection was a key to Slovis' breakout freshman season. According to PFF College's data, the standout left tackle only allowed 1 sack and 1 QB hit all season.

Tufele, meanwhile, was a rock on the other side of the line, leading a stout interior for the Trojans defense. He has 39 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, but the numbers don't tell the full story of how disruptive he was in the middle.

Vera-Tucker, USC's left guard, tied for the sixth-best PFF pass-blocking grade nationally among offensive guards (87.9), allowing no sacks, no QB hits and only 6 QB hurries all season.

Drake Jackson was a breakout star on the defense as a freshman, leading the team with 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks despite missing two games with a sprained ankle.

Hufanga was a standout at safety when healthy, tallying 76 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

And Jones averaged 24.5 yards per kickoff return, including a 100-yard touchdown return vs. Fresno State.

The Trojans will lose Pittman after this season, and Austin Jackson, Vera-Tucker and Tufele will have decisions to make on their future as draft-eligible players.

