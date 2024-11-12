USC players talk excitement for wearing throwback Trojans uniforms Saturday

Between a new starting quarterback in Jayden Maiava and a rare occasion of USC wearing throwback uniforms, the Trojans are certainly adding some fresh intrigue to their home game with Nebraska on Saturday in the Coliseum.

Wide receiver Duce Robinson, who was one of the Trojans to model the throwback jerseys in the social media video, talked about his excitement to mix up the look for Saturday.

"It was awesome. We're so tradition-based, so being able to go back upon one of our original uniforms and being able to be a part of that being released, it's really a blessing," Robinson said. "I think we're all pumped up. It's a little bit of a change, and I think any spark is a good spark so maybe those uniforms will be good for us."

Fellow wideout Kyle Ford shared his thoughts as well Tuesday after practice.

"Honestly, yeah, I'm pretty excited about it. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't," he said. "I don't know if USC has ever had throwbacks or anything like that besides the chrome helmets a long time ago. I think it's cool that we have the opportunity to go out there at a homecoming game and make everybody proud."