USC postpones two more basketball games due to COVID

USC's undefeated start to the basketball season will remain on hold a little longer as the Trojans announced Friday that they've had to postpone two more games -- home games Dec. 30 vs. Arizona State and Jan. 2 vs. Arizona.

The latter contest was highly-anticipated with USC (12-0) ranked No. 8 in the AP poll and Arizona (11-1) at No. 6.

USC already had to cancel its Dec. 21 games vs. Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City, Okla., and paused all team activities at that time.

The Trojans will work with the Pac-12 to reschedule the Arizona/Arizona State games.

Many teams around the country are dealing with postponements and cancellations due to a spike in COVID cases.

From bowl games -- the Gator Bowl had to replace Texas A&M with a 5-7 Rutgers team, while the Hawai'i Bowl was cancelled less than 24 hours before the game due to Hawai'i's inability to play -- to other college basketball games, such as UCLA also having to postpone its games with Arizona and Arizona State.