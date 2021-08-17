USC Practice 10: Freshman TE Michael Trigg seizes spotlight with big plays

Freshman tight end Michael Trigg seemed hesitant to step into the spotlight after practice Tuesday, as reporters gathered off to the sideline with cameras and tape recorders. Teammates Korey Foreman and Malcolm Epps made Trigg aware that the group was waiting for him and prodded him along to take his moment as the story of the day.

Because during practice, Trigg was far more assertive in drawing all eyes his way while delivering the two best highlights of the day and having a breakout performance during USC's 10th practice of fall camp.

The first wow moment came on a quick almost lateral pass to the right sideline from Jaxson Dart. The pass was high and Trigg had to reach up and corral it with one-hand before bringing into his body. Given the inauspicious start to the play, there was no reason to expect what happened next.

Trigg gathered control of the ball and quickly plowed through the first tackler, made a second guy miss and by the end of the 25-ish-yard gain it looked like he had two-thirds of the defense on his back trying to bring him down. It brought practice to a brief halt, but Trigg wasn't done.

Later in team period, Trigg caught a BB from Miller Moss right over the helmet of cornerback Prophet Brown in the back left corner of the end zone. It wasn't even that he had to jump for it. He just extended his arms above Brown and caught the pass cleanly, showing both his strong hands and concentration.

This time, Trigg immediately raised both arms in the air in celebration as teammates swarmed around him, again pausing practice.

With veteran tight end transfer Epps questionable for the start of the season and likely to miss most of camp, the path is clear for Trigg to force his way onto the field if he can digest the playbook. The coaches and Trigg both acknowledge that's the area he needs to keep progressing in, as he didn't have spring practice to get everything down.

We talked to tight ends coach Seth Doege and others today about Trigg's development.

