USC Practice 12: News, notes and highlights as fall camp winds down
USC wrapped up its 12th preseason practice Thursday a little early as coach Clay Helton introduced the Trojans' 2021 team captains to the media and then sent his players off to the pool as fall camp winds down.
The Trojans will scrimmage Saturday in the Coliseum before moving on to their mock game week and then actual game week leading into the Sept. 4 season-opener vs. San Jose State.
Meanwhile, USC did get some live action in Thursday, with Kedon Slovis, Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart all tossing nice touchdown passes.
Read our FULL practice report with more about the highlights of the day, roster news and notes and additional perspective over on our premium Trojan Talk board.