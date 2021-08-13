USC Practice 7: Drake Jackson's 'money year' and other notes and quotes

Junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson casually dropped into the flow of conversation Friday that this will be his last year at USC.

It's not surprising to hear that is his mindset -- he could be a high NFL draft pick if he delivers in a big way this fall -- but it was a notable comment nonetheless.

"It's my last year, it's my money year," he said. "... This is my last year, I got to get out of here. I'm going to leave with a bang too."

The Trojans' seventh practice of fall camp was pretty low key as the team held a shorter session without pads in advance of their first scrimmage Saturday in the Coliseum.

In addition to Jackson's first interview of camp, we heard from defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, defensive line coach Vic So'oto, safeties coach Craig Naivar, nose tackle Stanley Ta'ufo'ou and linebacker Raymond Scott after practice.