USC Practice Report: Coaches talk RT decision, other news and notes

USC started its live team action Tuesday with another full-padded, hard tackling period as the Trojans went through their final practice before turning the focus to season-opening opponent San Jose State.

It was one more chance for the coaches to collect film to evaluate at several key positions as they move toward firming up the depth chart later this week.

The highlight of the day came from starting quarterback Kedon Slovis, whose spot atop the depth chart is not in question, as he dropped in a perfect throw to K.D. Nixon in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown. The ball couldn't have been placed any better with veteran cornerback Chris Steele in tight coverage down the seam, as it didn't look like Nixon had to adjust in the slightest to haul it in.

USC also welcomed back running backs Keaontay Ingram and Darwin Barlow to live 11-on-11 action for the first time in a couple weeks.

And while no official decision has come yet, it sure looks like the Trojans are settling in on a starting right tackle.

