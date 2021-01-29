TrojanSports - USC promotes Seth Doege to tight ends coach to complete coaching staff

USC promotes Seth Doege to tight ends coach to complete coaching staff
In what seemed like a likely and logical move from the start, USC has filled its vacancy at tight ends coach by promoting from within.
Seth Doege, who has spent the past two seasons on staff as an analyst working with the quarterbacks alongside offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, takes the position vacated by John David Baker, who left to become the TEs coach and passing game coordinator at Ole Miss.
Baker had started out as an analyst on staff in 2019 before getting the same promotion last year. Harrell had brought both of them with him when he was hired as coordinator, and the trio was known as "Team Texas" around the program as all three are former college quarterbacks from the Lone Star State. Doege played at Texas Tech, like Harrell.
🔥🆙 to announce @CoachDoege has been promoted to tight ends coach!!
USC had briefly pursued Arizona State wide receivers coach Prentice Gill for the position before Gill opted to stay with the Sun Devils. He was a unique target as a proven recruiter on the west coast who had previously worked at USC as a graduate assistant, is from Los Angeles and could fit the position the Trojans had opened.
When that didn't materialize, it made sense to give Doege the promotion as he already works closely with Harrell, knows the system the Trojans are running and has been key in the scouting and recruiting of QBs. It was Doege who first took notice of 4-star QB Jaxson Dart on the USC staff and suggested Harrell take a closer look at the under-the-radar recruit who would emerge with a record-breaking season in Utah this fall and ultimately sign with USC.
Before coming to USC, Doege spent three seasons at Bowling Green, including the last two as the wide receivers coach.