TrojanSports - USC promotes Seth Doege to tight ends coach to complete coaching staff

In what seemed like a likely and logical move from the start, USC has filled its vacancy at tight ends coach by promoting from within.

Seth Doege, who has spent the past two seasons on staff as an analyst working with the quarterbacks alongside offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, takes the position vacated by John David Baker, who left to become the TEs coach and passing game coordinator at Ole Miss.

Baker had started out as an analyst on staff in 2019 before getting the same promotion last year. Harrell had brought both of them with him when he was hired as coordinator, and the trio was known as "Team Texas" around the program as all three are former college quarterbacks from the Lone Star State. Doege played at Texas Tech, like Harrell.