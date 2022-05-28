USC QB addition Jake Jensen reflects on football journey, Trojans decision
Quarterback Jake Jensen had already made the decision to commit to New Mexico after taking a visit there, excited to jump back to the Division I FBS level after a productive season in the JUCO ranks.
Then USC called ...
"They reached out late last week -- I think Friday probably -- and so yeah, everything moved pretty quick," Jensen told TrojanSports.com. "... Definitely surprised, not something I was expecting."
Jensen came on a USC visit this Wednesday through Friday, announcing his Trojans commitment at the end of that trip.
The addition addressed yet another pressing need in Lincoln Riley's roster rebuild, as USC went through spring practice with just two scholarship quarterbacks -- starter Caleb Williams and impressive redshirt freshman Miller Moss -- while not knowing if veteran Mo Hasan would be able to return from a torn Achilles tendon in time for the season.
Those depth concerns are now assuaged as Jensen joins the Trojans after passing for 1,979 yards, 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions (plus 4 rushing TDs) last season at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif.
He's the 21st overall scholarship addition via either the transfer portal or JUCO ranks since Riley took over and the eighth since the end of spring practice.
"So I was planning on New Mexico, and New Mexico is awesome -- they've got a great thing going down there with that staff. I was planning on New Mexico and then USC reached out and it's a great fit for both me and my family. We're really excited," Jensen said.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound QB from Pleasant Grove, Utah, has three seasons of eligibility (plus an unused redshirt year) remaining. He had a pair of 300-yard passing performances last season, throwing for 331 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs vs. Hartnell, and 339 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs against Foothill at the end of the season. He had 13 TDs and 3 INTs over his final five games, playing his best football down the stretch.
"We had a great year, went 10-1, did some big things with the team. I think I played really good. I think especially early on the beginning of the season I think I was still kind of getting back into playing football again. So I think there's definitely a lot of room to improve moving forward, which I think I could do that at USC and really maximize my potential, which I'm excited about," Jensen said.
"I think I'm a really smart quarterback. I think I throw the ball really well, can make all the throws on the field, I'm a competitor, I'm really tough and I love to compete. That's kind of how I'd describe myself. I'm a passing quarterback -- I feel I throw the ball really well and can run when I need to."
Jensen chose to go to BYU as a delayed-arrival grayshirt coming out of high school in Utah. (Reports from BYU media have noted he was a preferred walk-on there.)
Jensen delayed his arrival at BYU to take a church mission to Argentina. It was supposed to be a two-year mission, but COVID cut it to just a year, at which point he went through winter workouts and 2021 spring practice at BYU before transferring to Contra Costa.
"I figured it was best for me to go, after being away from the game for a year, to go JUCO and get back into the groove of playing at game speed again and kind of getting back into football and also betting on myself," he said. "It worked out. I'm really happy with my experience at JUCO and the things I learned and the people I met there."
Jensen said he heard from "quite a few" schools recruiting him this time around, but New Mexico was the first to offer and his visit there compelled him to commit -- until USC got in the mix.
"It was great to be able to be out on campus. I was really impressed with everything there. Obviously, USC's a great place and it was great to be able to spend time with Coach Riley and the other coaches. We really connected well," Jensen said. "I think being on campus and the coaches, I think I fit well with the coaches there and USC, the football tradition, and I'm really excited to be a part of what Coach Riley has going on there. I think Coach Riley's vision for what this program's going to be, I think that's the big thing."
Again, USC has an entrenched starting QB in Williams who is already receiving buzz as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate entering his first season with the Trojans after coming over from Oklahoma. And Moss, a four-star recruit from the 2021 class who impressed this spring.
USC very much needed the added quarterback depth that Jensen provides. As for how he views the opportunity?
"I think they have a great [QB] room. I think I can come in and put my head down and work and compete. That's just what I'm looking to do right now is get in and get working. It's a great room and I think I can help that room, so I'm excited," he said.
Jensen was asked how he puts this all in perspective, going from lightly-recruited QB out of high school, to taking a year away from the game, staying briefly at BYU, moving on to the JUCO ranks and now, a scholarship QB at USC.
"That's a good question. I've always known, kind of trusted myself that I could play at the highest levels, but definitely -- not a surprise but definitely something I'm super grateful for and wasn't expecting," he said.