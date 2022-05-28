USC QB addition Jake Jensen reflects on football journey, Trojans decision

Quarterback Jake Jensen had already made the decision to commit to New Mexico after taking a visit there, excited to jump back to the Division I FBS level after a productive season in the JUCO ranks. Then USC called ... "They reached out late last week -- I think Friday probably -- and so yeah, everything moved pretty quick," Jensen told TrojanSports.com. "... Definitely surprised, not something I was expecting." Jensen came on a USC visit this Wednesday through Friday, announcing his Trojans commitment at the end of that trip. The addition addressed yet another pressing need in Lincoln Riley's roster rebuild, as USC went through spring practice with just two scholarship quarterbacks -- starter Caleb Williams and impressive redshirt freshman Miller Moss -- while not knowing if veteran Mo Hasan would be able to return from a torn Achilles tendon in time for the season. Those depth concerns are now assuaged as Jensen joins the Trojans after passing for 1,979 yards, 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions (plus 4 rushing TDs) last season at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif. He's the 21st overall scholarship addition via either the transfer portal or JUCO ranks since Riley took over and the eighth since the end of spring practice.

"So I was planning on New Mexico, and New Mexico is awesome -- they've got a great thing going down there with that staff. I was planning on New Mexico and then USC reached out and it's a great fit for both me and my family. We're really excited," Jensen said. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound QB from Pleasant Grove, Utah, has three seasons of eligibility (plus an unused redshirt year) remaining. He had a pair of 300-yard passing performances last season, throwing for 331 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs vs. Hartnell, and 339 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs against Foothill at the end of the season. He had 13 TDs and 3 INTs over his final five games, playing his best football down the stretch. "We had a great year, went 10-1, did some big things with the team. I think I played really good. I think especially early on the beginning of the season I think I was still kind of getting back into playing football again. So I think there's definitely a lot of room to improve moving forward, which I think I could do that at USC and really maximize my potential, which I'm excited about," Jensen said. "I think I'm a really smart quarterback. I think I throw the ball really well, can make all the throws on the field, I'm a competitor, I'm really tough and I love to compete. That's kind of how I'd describe myself. I'm a passing quarterback -- I feel I throw the ball really well and can run when I need to."