"I'm going to be smart, but hold myself back? I don't really like to hold myself back from anything," Williams said. "I'll be smart about it -- try not to do anything crazy -- maybe. But I'm going to get out there, I'm going to play ball."

Asked if he would feel the need to hold himself back from scrambling and using his legs in the way he normally does, Williams smiled.

"I feel good," Williams said. "... When it first happened I was limited. We're obviously all being smart about it because it just happened [a month ago], but I've been feeling good."

With the game just a few days away now, Williams once more confirmed that and furthermore indicated he doesn't expect to be limited at all when the No. 10-ranked Trojans (11-2) take on No. 16 Tulane (11-2) at AT&T Stadium on Monday.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- USC Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams has maintained all along that he intended to play in the Cotton Bowl despite the hamstring injury he sustained in the Pac-12 championship game back on Dec. 2.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season at USC, after transferring from Oklahoma following his freshman season. He's passed for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while rushing for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's actually gained 659 rushing yards, but lost sack yardage is deducted from his net total.

Offensive lineman Justin Dedich, who will start at center this game with Brett Neilon out with injury, said he didn't expect Williams to be limited in his mobility either.

"Caleb's fine. He's a dude. He's going to get the job done. He's healthy, he's a baller. That's all I can say about him," Dedich said.

Williams was asked what motivated him to want to play in the bowl game when so many players opt-out of these games this time of year for any variety of reasons -- especially those with any sort of injury to protect.

"It kind of goes back to last year [at Oklahoma] -- obviously different situation, I wasn't injured -- I could have sat out last year, I could have went to the transfer portal early. It's the same thing for me -- I want to play with my guys," he said. "We've been through these past 12 months together, I want to finish it together. I want the guys who can't come back, whether that's they're going pro or just [out of] eligibility, I want to make sure they go out on one more bang and a win."

Williams reiterated that wouldn't play if he felt he couldn't perform.

"Practice has been normal for me, prep, film, all that. Everything's been normal," he said. "I wouldn't go out there if I didn't think I could play -- if it was still the same as if I just injured it, I wouldn't go out there because I don't think I'd be as good of a help."