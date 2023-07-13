USC quarterback Caleb Williams shared back in January that, at least initially, he simply kept his Heisman Trophy sitting on a table in his apartment.

It might be time for Williams to look into building a full trophy case, though, as the prestigious honors keep rolling in for the junior QB.

On Wednesday night, he was named the Best College Athlete for Men's Sports at ESPN's annual ESPY Awards.

Williams was one of four nominees for the honor, along with Purdue basketball star Zach Edey, Creighton soccer player Duncan McGuire and Duke lacrosse standout Brennan O’Neill.

Last week, Williams threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game as the team gave away bobbleheads of the QB to fans. Williams also threw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game in May while being honored back where he grew up.

Among Williams' collection of trophies, awards honors received last season included Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, Maxwell Award and unanimous first-team All-American.

Williams holds the USC single-season record for total offense (4,919 yards), most touchdowns scored rushing and passing (52), passing completions (333), passes attempted (500), most passing yards gained (4,537), most touchdown passes thrown (42), most rushing and passing plays (613), lowest rate of interceptions (1%, 5 in 500 attempts) and highest passing efficiency rating (168.5).