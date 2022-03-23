USC QB Caleb Williams explains timeline on his transfer, talks leadership

Quarterback Caleb Williams' transfer from Oklahoma to USC this offseason was a move most everyone in college football expected after the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley and Williams later entered the transfer portal after the Sooners' bowl game. But as USC fans well know, it didn't play out as automatically as many anticipated -- or hoped. Williams stretched out his transfer process to the very end, making it official with USC on Feb. 1, just under the deadline to get enrolled for classes this semester. So what took so long? Well, the local media finally had a chance to ask Williams that on Tuesday after he went through his first spring practice with the Trojans. "If you followed me in high school, I was very detailed with all of my recruiting process. I wasn’t just going to make an impulsive movement and go somewhere. I didn’t want to be in the transfer portal. It was never my goal throughout my recruiting process. It didn’t happen that way. But I'm very detailed, so that’s what took so long, just making sure everything was right, everything was set in place," Williams said. "I was trying to figure out if it was going to be here, if it was going to be Wisconsin, if it was going to be UCLA, wherever else it was going to be. But obviously I’m here, I’m a Trojan and I can't wait to get things going."

Asked what was the biggest question he had to resolve about USC before knowing it was indeed the right move, Williams took a few seconds to consider it. "I'd say, it was mainly, mainly asking Coach Riley some questions about, you know, just kind getting back together because NCAA rules and things like that, I’m not able to talk to coaches. I’m not able to talk to anybody I know at a school except for the school that I was at. And I didn’t talk to him for a month, two months, whatever," Williams said. "... So kind of get in the groove of things, kind of see how it felt with him being out here. Not talking to him for a while and him leaving, it was kind of weird kind of finally being able to speak to him, but that was really it, seeing how things went. "It was actually a really big relief, being able to speak to him. Before I actually went to Oklahoma, I built such a great relationship with him and other people that came here, strength staff and other staff included, not just Coach Riley. That was a big piece for me. It wasn’t just about Coach Riley, him being here. Obviously, I love Coach Riley and his family, but the rest of the family that came with him that I loved, that was really big." Williams is still settling in at USC in some ways. As he jogged out of the tunnel from the locker room to the practice field Tuesday, he made a wrong turn -- turning left down McClintock Ave. to the gate the team uses for offseason workouts before a security guard got his attention and waved him toward the main entrance for practice. He also joked that he didn't realize how much walking he'd have to do around campus and wondered aloud if he needed to invest in a scooter. On the field, though, he looked right at home, alternating throws all day with backup quarterback Miller Moss as the only two scholarship QBs available this spring.