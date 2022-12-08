Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year -- check.
AP Player of the Year -- check.
Walter Camp Player of the Year -- check.
Maxwell Award winner -- check.
Heisman Trophy --
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is reaping the deserved rewards for his incredible sophomore season after leading the Trojans' turnaround from 4 wins last year without him to 11 and counting this season.
On Thursday, Williams added Associated Press Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award honors to his growing resume.
He is the first Trojan to receive the AP Player of the Year award since Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush won it back-to-back in 2004-05.
The Walter Camp Award, which dates back to 1967, is decided by FBS head coach and sports information directors.
And the Maxwell Award, which dates back to 1937, goes to the best all-around player in college football, as decided by a panel of media, coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQUxFQmNzdz9y
ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0FMRUJjc3c8L2E+IGJlY29tZXMgdGhl
IGZpcnN0IFVTQyBwbGF5ZXIgdG8gYmUgQVAgUGxheWVyIG9mIHRoZSBZZWFy
IHNpbmNlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dExlaW5h
cnRRQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWF0dExlaW5hcnRRQjwvYT4g
JmFtcDsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWdnaWVCdXNo
P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWdnaWVCdXNoPC9hPiB3b24gYmFj
ay10by1iYWNrIGF3YXJkcyAoMjAwNC0wNSkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v
dC5jby9BY1dqMFlYNXZsIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vQWNXajBZWDV2bDwvYT48
L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVU0MgRm9vdGJhbGwg4pyM77iPIChAdXNjZmIpIDxhIGhy
ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNjZmIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDA5MTUx
NTIyODI3NTA5NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOCwg
MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw
czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9
InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Williams is now headed to New York City as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be announced and presented Saturday night.
He has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdown and 4 interceptions while rushing for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He broke the program record for total touchdowns in a season -- previously 41 by Matt Barkley (2011) and Cody Kessler (2014) -- and his 4,447 total offensive yards ranks first on USC’s single-season list (Sam Darnold previously held the record with 4,225 total yards in 2017). Williams' 372 rushing yards this season is also the most by a USC QB in the last 70 years since complete records were available. The previous record was 342 by Jim Sears in 1952
Former Trojan Cody Kessler currently holds the USC record for the lowest rate of interceptions in a season with 1.1% (5 in 452 attempts in 2014). Williams is currently at 0.9% (4 in 407 attempts) and on pace to overtake that mark too.
Williams trails only Darnold for the single-season passing yards mark (4,143) and could overtake both that and the completions record (315 by Kessler) if he plays in the Cotton Bowl next month.
In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Williams is also a finalist for the Manning Award, the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award. He was named a PFF First Team All-American and to the PFF All-Pac-12 First Team.