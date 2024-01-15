USC quarterback Caleb Williams waited until the final day underclassmen could declare for the NFL draft to formally put his name on the list, but there was no suspense for the announcement that came Monday.

The conversation for a month and a half, since it was confirmed Williams had opted out of USC's bowl game, has been about whether the Trojans would turn to patient veteran Miller Moss or a transfer quarterback to take the reins of the offense in 2024.

That question will continue to linger through at least spring practice as Moss, fresh off a dazzling 6-touchdown performance in the Holiday Bowl, and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava compete for the job.

All along, Williams has been the subject of a different debate -- will be the No. 1 pick in the draft?

So, no, there was no doubt that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner had played his final game with the Trojans, but he did make it officially official Monday on social media.