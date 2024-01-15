USC QB Caleb Williams officially declares for NFL draft, as expected
USC quarterback Caleb Williams waited until the final day underclassmen could declare for the NFL draft to formally put his name on the list, but there was no suspense for the announcement that came Monday.
The conversation for a month and a half, since it was confirmed Williams had opted out of USC's bowl game, has been about whether the Trojans would turn to patient veteran Miller Moss or a transfer quarterback to take the reins of the offense in 2024.
That question will continue to linger through at least spring practice as Moss, fresh off a dazzling 6-touchdown performance in the Holiday Bowl, and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava compete for the job.
All along, Williams has been the subject of a different debate -- will be the No. 1 pick in the draft?
So, no, there was no doubt that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner had played his final game with the Trojans, but he did make it officially official Monday on social media.
Williams completed 266 of 388 passes (68.6 percent) for 3,633 yards, 30 TDs and 5 INTs this season while also rushing for 11 scores.
In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy after his sophomore season in 2022, in which he passed 4,537 yards and 42 TDs with just 5 INTs and rushed for 382 yards and 10 TDs, he was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year, he won the Maxwell Award (presented to the best player in college football), he was named the Sporting News College Football Player of the Year, the CBS Sports Player of the Year, the Action Sports Player of the Year, the CFPA National Performer of the Year and the DC Touchdown Club Player of the Year and the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was a unanimous All-American, being selected first-team by the AP, Football Coaches, Football Writers, Walter Camp and Sporting News.
Williams is No. 6 on USC's career passing leader list with 599 completions and No. 5 on USC's career total offense leader list (8,694 yards). In that 2022 season, Williams set the USC single-season record for total offense (4,919 yards), most touchdowns scored rushing and passing (52), passing completions (333), passes attempted (500), most passing yards gained (4,537), most touchdown passes thrown (42), most rushing and passing plays (613), lowest rate of interceptions (1%, 5 in 500 attempts) and highest passing efficiency rating (168.5).
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and many others have Williams projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft this spring, though North Carolina QB Drake Maye has also put himself in the conversation.