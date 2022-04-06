It started as a rather innocuous question and ended with an attention-grabbing revelation from USC's new star quarterback.

Caleb Williams was asked Tuesday after practice how his timing is developing with the offensive line, specifically with regard to his dual-threat abilities.

"So I've actually been practicing to not move around so much," Williams said, catching the full attention of the reporters gathered around him. "I started to practice that last year especially, sitting in the pocket a little bit more, trusting the guys that are protecting me because that's their job and I believe in them, I trust them."

Williams was the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class and backed that up as a true freshman at Oklahoma last fall, rushing for 442 yards and 6 touchdowns to go with his 1,912 passing yards, 21 TDs and 4 INTs.

In fact, it was a 66-yard touchdown run vs. Texas that sparked a huge Oklahoma comeback and catapulted Williams into the starting role for the Sooners early last season.

"Last year, just, I would say there were times where I was too quick to scramble and there was times where I sat in there too long. Just trying to find the perfect balance, and times where just knowing when the play is over, keeping the team -- it's first-and-10, not becoming second-and-17 -- keeping the team in a second-and-10 positioning and keeping us in the best position possible if things do go bad," Williams said.