USC QB commit Devin Brown talks commitment status
Devin Brown was busy at practice and then at film session so he did not have much time to process the news that USC fired coach Clay Helton.The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star quarterback has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news