USC QB commit Devin Brown talks Trojans visit, move to Utah and more

Quarterback Devin Brown has been committed to USC since September, but he hasn't yet had the chance to spend time around the coaching staff in person or see any of the Trojans' team facilities.

That will finally happen this weekend as he takes his first unofficial visit since the recruiting dead period lifted. (Brown had previously taken a self-guided tour of campus, but he couldn't meet with the coaches per NCAA rules).

"I'm so excited. Obviously, I committed before even getting on campus and everything. It will be so good just to see Coach Helton and Coach Harrell and [Seth] Doege all in person. I'm just super excited to get out there and finally get to see it," Brown told TrojanSports.com.

"You know, every school's going to have great facilities. Obviously it's USC, so they're going to have nice facilities like every other school, but I'm just so excited to see the coaches, talk to them in person, meet some of the players, meet some of the recruits I've been talking to and try to pull them on board."