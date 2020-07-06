TrojanSports - USC QB commit Miller Moss talks Elite 11 experience, transfer to Mater Dei

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up for a new monthly subscription and pick out a FREE T-SHIRT from BreakingT.com for up to a $28 value. Use code Monthly2020 and follow this link to unlock that deal .**

USC quarterback commit Miller Moss had the opportunity last week to compete with the other top QB prospects in this 2021 recruiting class at the Elite 11 Finals in Tennessee, and as he reflected back on that experience his main takeaways weren't specific physical critiques or technical evaluations but rather broader realizations.

Perhaps most significantly, Moss left the Elite 11 competition with a feeling of further affirmation that he indeed belongs in that group of top up-and-coming QBs.

"I think it was great to be in that environment where you're competing against the 20 other best quarterbacks in the country. I think you have so many different opinions or outputs on 'This guy's better than this guy', whatever it may be, but the biggest thing I took away regardless of anybody else's opinion is I know how I stand internally," Moss said in an interview with TrojanSports.com. "I know internally how I stack up, and I left that event feeling like there's no quarterback in the country I fear. I think that was a really good feeling and a really good takeaway for me."