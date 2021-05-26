USC QB Jaxson Dart named Gatorade National HS Player of the Year

Jaxson Dart created fresh buzz anew with his breakout performance during USC's spring practice last month, which perhaps obscured the fact that he was one of the Trojans' early enrollee freshmen who would otherwise still be wrapping up his senior year of high school.

That point was refreshed Wednesday as Dart was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for his historic season at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.

Dart set Utah state records with 67 touchdown passes (plus 12 rushing TDs) and 5,886 total offensive yards (4,691 passing, 1,195 rushing), leading Corner Canyon to a 14-0 record and the Utah Class 6A state championship.

He was also previously named the MaxPreps.com national high school football player of the year.