USC sophomore quarterback JT Daniels took a hard sack, lost the football and immediately clutched his right knee late in the second quarter of USC's season opener Saturday night against Fresno State.

Daniels remained down for several minutes and could put no weight on his right leg as he was eventually helped to the sideline. He was then carted to the locker room, giving a thumbs up to the crowd on his way out.

But nothing about that moment looked encouraging.

USC has provided no updates on Daniels' status. True freshman QB Kedon Slovis, who beat out veterans Matt Fink and Jacks Sears (who then entered the transfer portal) for the backup job this month, took over coming out of halftime.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has lavished high praise on the true freshman since the spring.

"Kedon is a special talent. I think talent-wise, he's as good as I've ever seen," Harrell said after the depth chart was announced.



Slovis attempted only two passes on his first drive, including a completion to Tyler Vaughns that the receiver then fumbled.

After Fresno State drove for a field goal and cut USC's lead to 17-13, Velus Jones broke off a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown to USC to take some of the pressure off the freshman QB.

When the USC offense returned the field, the Trojans let Slovis loose and he connected with Vaughns on a beautiful 41-yard strike down the right side that set up a 2-yard Vavae Malepeai touchdown run two plays later to make it 31-13.

On USC's next series, Slovis again tried the long pass, but he and wide receiver Michael Pittman weren't on the same page and it went for an easy interception.

Daniels was 25 of 34 passing for 215 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT and that final fumble, all in the first half. He had two red zone turnovers, but he also had a touchdown to Pittman wiped out by a penalty and another 44-yard completion negated by penalty.

Slovis came to USC as a 3-star prospect and immediately started exceeding expectations in the spring. Now it seems he'll get a chance to prove what he can do.

Check back for updates.