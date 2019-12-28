USC got the news it was hoping for after an MRI on freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis' injured throwing elbow.

Slovis sustained "a strained elbow that will require treatment, rest and recovery. No surgery needed," it was announced Saturday on the Trojans' official Twitter account.

Slovis was injured early in the third quarter of USC's Holiday Bowl loss Friday night on a hit from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. The QB had his arm extended behind him and was starting to pull it forward with his throwing motion when Epenesa connected with his arm, impeding the movement.

Slovis immediately left the game and looked to be in clear pain while being checked out on the sideline.