USC QB Kedon Slovis has a strained elbow, no surgery needed
USC got the news it was hoping for after an MRI on freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis' injured throwing elbow.
Slovis sustained "a strained elbow that will require treatment, rest and recovery. No surgery needed," it was announced Saturday on the Trojans' official Twitter account.
Slovis was injured early in the third quarter of USC's Holiday Bowl loss Friday night on a hit from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. The QB had his arm extended behind him and was starting to pull it forward with his throwing motion when Epenesa connected with his arm, impeding the movement.
Slovis immediately left the game and looked to be in clear pain while being checked out on the sideline.
USC coach Clay Helton told reporters afterward his hope was that it was just a sprain and that they'd learn more pending an MRI, and that's indeed how it turned out.
Slovis, the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, was having another big game Friday night, completing 22 of 30 passes for 260 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a little more than two quarters against an Iowa defense that had allowed only three 300-yard passers all season.
Slovis finishes his freshman campaign having completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while playing only nine full games and extended parts of two others.