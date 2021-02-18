TrojanSports - USC quality control analyst Sean Howe leaving for job at Montana State

The offseason personnel maneuverings continue for the USC football program as defensive quality control analyst Sean Howe is leaving to become the defensive line coach at Montana State, according to a report by MontanaSports.com.

Howe was in his second stint at USC, returning in March 2019. He previously spent 2011 as a defensive administrative assistant with the Trojans and 2012 as a graduate assistant helping with the defensive line.

Howe was the defensive coordinator at Dixie State from 2015-17 and spent the 2018 season coaching the defensive line at Coastal Carolina.

The Trojans have had four quality control analysts move on to other jobs this offseason, with Chris Claiborne leaving to become the linebackers coach at Arizona State, Hayes Pullard leaving to become an unspecified defensive assistant with the New York Jets, Seth Doege was promoted on staff to be USC's tight ends coach, and now Howe departs for Montana State.

So far, only one of those positions has been filled with USC hiring Bryan Carrington -- formerly Texas' director of recruiting -- to work as a QC analyst assisting with the running backs.

The other three spots are expected to be filled, and TrojanSports.com has heard that a couple new analyst hires are already in the works.