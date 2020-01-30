Perhaps this sounds familiar ...

The USC basketball team started sluggish Thursday night, looked flat and lost on offense and fell behind by double digits early. But the Trojans launched a second-half surge and came back to take the lead, with Onyeka Okongwu and Jonah Mathews delivering key contributions and emerging sophomore guard Elijah Weaver serving as a timely catalyst.



Yep, USC stuck to a familiar script, erasing a double-digit deficit for the third time in four games and finished off a frenetic final few minutes for a 56-52 win inside the Galen Center.

USC (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) was down 16-6 early and 29-23 at halftime against the Utes (12-8, 3-5). It was back to a nine-point deficit at 40-31 with 12:30 left to play before the Trojans made their now customary second-half run.

Weaver, who has really embraced his sixth-man role over the last couple weeks, drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to get it started. After several empty possession for both teams, Weaver struck again with a baseline drive and layup, Mathews knocked down a 3 from the top of the key on the next possession, Okongwu delivered a big block on the defensive end and Weaver finished a fastbreak layup to give USC a 41-40 lead.

After the teams traded points, Weaver then hit another big 3 from the right side to give the Trojans a 46-42 lead with 5:00 left.

Utah wasn't folding, though. Branden Carlson and Timmy Allen scored the next four points to tie it.

Back and forth it went.

Two free throws from Mathews followed by two free throws from Utah's Riley Battin to tie it. A nifty spin and toss off the glass by Okongwu, and then back-to-back baskets in the paint by Carlson and Allen for a 52-50 Utah lead with just over a minute to go. Only to be tied again 8 seconds later as Mathews hit both ends of a one-and-one from the line.

Then someone finally missed -- Carlson clanked two free throw attempts and the anticipating in the building rose as the Trojans had another chance to seize control of the lead.

Mathews fed a perfect bounce pass to Okongwu, who had his shot roll off the rim -- but Nick Rakocevic tipped it back in for a 54-52 lead and Utah called timeout with 15.7 second on the clock.

The Utes gave it to their best player, Allen, but Okongwu not only blocked his drive through the paint but he entirely snatched the ball away as USC took possession with 6 seconds left after a subsequent timeout.

Okongwu was fouled with 5.2 on the clock and knocked down both ends of the one-and-one to make it 56-52 and seal the win.

Rakocevic, who did most of his damage in the first half, finished with a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds, Weaver chipped in 14 points off the bench, Mathews finished with 13 and Okongwu had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Weaver, of course, hit the game-tying 3 and scored 8 points in overtime in USC's rally from a 21-point deficit against Stanford two weeks ago. He then had 13 points off the bench in the Trojans' convincing win at Oregon State -- their only lopsided game in the last four -- and continued his emergence as a clutch contributor Thursday.

