TrojanSports - USC ranked No. 17 in the AP preseason poll

The USC football team won't have a season this fall and thus won't appear in any future rankings, but in an isolated slice of normalcy the Trojans were included in the AP preseason poll.

USC was ranked No. 17, reflecting that the national perception was for the Trojans to be on the rise after an 8-5 finish last year.

USC was one of only three Pac-12 teams included in the rankings, with Oregon at No. 9 and Utah at No. 22.

The Trojans would have opened the season against No. 3 Alabama in a neutral-site game in Texas and their schedule also featured No. 10 Notre Dame.

Moving forward, voters can only vote for teams that are playing this fall.

