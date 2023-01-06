On the same day USC added a former five-star top-40 national running back prospect to the roster in South Carolina transfer MarShawn Lloyd, the Trojans got yet another boost at the position as Austin Jones announced he will return for his final season of eligibility.

Jones, who took over as the starting running back following Travis Dye's season-ending injury, rushed for 705 yards and 5 TDs on 5.2 yards per carry while also catching 25 passes for 267 yards and a TD in his first season with the Trojans.

Jones transferred into USC after three years at Stanford.

He had three 100-yard rushing performances this past season, going for 110 yards and a TD on 12 carries vs. Fresno State, 120 and 2 TDs on 21 carries vs. UCLA (with 57 receiving yards) and 154 yards on 25 carries vs. Notre Dame.