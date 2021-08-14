USC RB Keaontay Ingram: 'I know what I can do and I'm very confident in it'

With USC heading to the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon for its first scrimmage of fall camp, it could be another opportunity for running back Keaontay Ingram to assert himself as a primary option in the Trojans backfield, if his tweaked ankle is good to go.

Ingram looked to be back to normal at practice Friday, although it was a low-impact, unpadded workout for the team.

Either way, the impression he left during his last opportunity in the Coliseum still resonates. His 49-year catch-and-run during USC's spring game in April, in which he made a handful of defenders miss along the way, showcased both his speed and his elusiveness. Add in the power game he's also displayed during his time with the Trojans, dating back to the spring, and the Texas transfer has indeed looked like an impact addition.

"Oh man, just to have that moment just showed just a little aspect of what I can do," Ingram said this week, reflecting back on what was really USC fans' first glimpse of his abilities. "[I'm trying to] do it more consistently and stuff like that, get in the rhythm of the offense and just having fun with it. I know what I can do and I'm very confident in it."