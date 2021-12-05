USC RB Keaontay Ingram laments missing chance at 1,000 yards, talks future

Earlier this season, once he was given more of a true lead back role, USC running back Keaontay Ingram said he didn't think it would be any issue for him to get to 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

And it wouldn't have been, had he been given the chance.

But Ingram didn't play the last two games of the season after sustaining an unspecified upper body injury against UCLA. So he finishes at a career-high 911 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per carry (with 154 receiving yards).

"It ate me, it ate me because I've never had 1,000 yards since I've been in college football. I could have easily got that this year, but obviously it didn't pan out like I wanted," Ingram said Saturday night after against being a sideline spectator in USC's 24-14 loss at Cal. "After the discussion with the doctors and my running back coach, we all came to an agreement and decided it would be more detrimental if we do take that sacrifice. I just appreciate them for taking care of me because I did want to suit up, but the doctor kind of pulled me back a little it.

"I was like, OK, if the doctor say that, then I might need to sit down a little bit. It is what it is."

None of that changes the fact that, aside from star receiver Drake London's historic pace when healthy this season, Ingram was the next most valuable player on this USC offense -- and perhaps the team overall.

The Texas transfer gave the Trojans everything they could have hoped for in his first -- and possibly only -- season with the program.

A senior, Ingram has remaining eligibility if he wants to return, but it always seemed likely this was a one-year stop for the veteran rusher, who now has 2,722 career rushing yards, 669 receiving yards and 22 combined touchdowns.

He said he hadn't yet made a final decision on his future as of Saturday night.

"I don't know yet. I'm still kind of like in a gray area. I'll probably know in the next maybe two weeks or something like that. I still haven't even met Coach Riley yet," Ingram said of new USC coach Lincoln Riley, who spent most of his first week with the program on the road recruiting.

As for what he wants to discuss with Riley ...

"I feel like just to sum it all up, just how can I contribute to the team, how can I be a weapon ... just simple things," Ingram said.

Ingram had five games with at least 85 rushing yards this season, including 204 vs. Arizona, 138 at Notre Dame and 124 at Colorado.

Ingram's 911 rushing yards are the most for a USC back since Ronald Jones II's monster 2017 season (1,550 rushing yards, 20 total TDs).