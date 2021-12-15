USC RB Kenan Christon has suspension reduced, then enters transfer portal

The Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje reported that Christon, who was originally suspended through December of 2022 would now be eligible to return to campus and university activities on May 12.

First, the news came out Tuesday night that USC running back Kenan Christon had his university suspension stemming from a physical altercation with another student reduced.

But about a half hour later, the news shifted as Christon was formally entered into the NCAA transfer portal.

He becomes the ninth USC scholarship football player to enter the portal since the season ended, following DT Jake Lichtenstein, OLBs Hunter Echols and Juliano Falaniko, LB Raymond Scott, S Chase Williams, QB Kedon Slovis, K Parker Lewis and OL Liam Douglass, along with walk-on WRs Chase Locke and Zach Wilson.

Christon is a two-sport athlete, also competing in track, and made a quick impression as a freshman when he piled up 373 rushing yards, 126 receiving and 5 TDs over essentially five games when pressed into action late in the 2019 season.

He hasn't received much opportunity since, getting just 10 carries for 70 yards in 2020 and then being suspended following the first game of this 2021 season.

USC is waiting on a final decision from leading rusher Keaontay Ingram about his future, and if Ingram does move on to the NFL and Christon stays in the portal, the Trojans would be left with Darwin Barlow (the TCU transfer with three years of eligibility left), Brandon Campbell (a freshman in 2021) and five-star 2022 signee Raleek Brown in the backfield. As of now.