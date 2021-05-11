 TrojanSports - USC RB Stephen Carr enters the transfer portal
USC RB Stephen Carr enters the transfer portal

Ryan Young
USC running back Stephen Carr officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday after four seasons with the program.

Carr will seek to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere after going through spring practice with the Trojans last month.

USC running backs coach Mike Jinks has been resolute that the team will move away from its crowded running-back-by-committee approach and have clear 1A and 1B backs this season. With Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram standing out this spring, redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai seeming likely to claim one of those spots, blazing-fast junior Kenan Christon have a good case for playing time, Carr making his push and even freshman Brandon Campbell impressing in his spring debut, that was going to be a tough decision for the coaching staff.

And perhaps it's already been made to some degree -- it seem logical to presume that Carr is leaving based on what has been communicated to him about his standing on the depth chart.

Carr made an immediate splash in 2017 when he had at least 70 combined rushing/receiving yards in each of his first four games, including 119 yards on 11 carries vs. Stanford in his second game while playing behind Ronald Jones II at the time.

But injuries mounted for Carr over the years and he never fully delivered on that upside. In fact, that would end up as his only 100-yard rushing game, although he had some other nice performances scattered along the way (including 94 yards on 7 carries vs. Washington in 2019).

He averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry during USC's shortened six-game 2020 season, totaling just 176 rushing yards along with 10 catches for 64 yards.

Carr seemed unlikely to emerge as one of the Trojans' top two running backs entering the spring, but then he had was one of the stars of USC's spring showcase, again flashing the potential of his skill set.

If he's going to cash in on it, though, it now seems that will happen elsewhere.

