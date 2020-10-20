TrojanSports - USC RBs coach Mike Jinks discusses crowded backfield, Markese Stepp's ankle

Leading into the spring that never was, through the doldrums of the pandemic-induced football-void, and now again with the relaunch of anticipation through this delayed fall camp, one of the fun Trojans topics to muse about has been how USC will balance its loaded backfield in 2020.

But running backs coach Mike Jinks says he actually hasn't spent much time at all considering potential scenarios or strategies for maximizing that wealth of talent at the position.

That will sort itself out on the field, he said.

"Right now where we are is each and every day we're trying to find a way to improve. There will come a time for that," Jinks said on a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday morning. "They've shown that they can all be an every-down back, so it's kind of not one of those situations where I want to just roll one in on third downs, this, that or the other. We're going to continue to compete and the hot one or the hot two or three will be the guys out there playing."

RELATED: USC senior RB Stephen Carr looking 'as good as he's ever been' in camp

The tricky part is that all four running backs are probably expecting a substantial role after what they've shown to this point, and that's simply not mathematically feasible.

For redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai, he won the starting job last season and finished as the Trojans' leading rusher with 503 yards and 6 TDs despite missing five games late in the fall following a minor knee procedure.

Senior Stephen Carr, meanwhile, is drawing the most praise this preseason and by all accounts giving Jinks every reason to get him on the field in a significant capacity.

Redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp, meanwhile, was the Trojans' most effective rusher last year with a team-best 6.4 yards per carry and became a fan favorite along the way.

And then there's sophomore Kenan Christon, who just happens to be perhaps the fastest player on the roster and produced 499 combined rushing and receiving yards with 5 TDs over the second half of last season.

"I tell you what, those guys will tell you, I’ve got an unbelievable room. Feel very fortunate," Jinks said. "We’ve looked at some multiple back sets. We’re going to get our best players on the football field. But to be honest with you, all of those guys have earned reps through their production throughout last season, throughout this fall camp, and throughout their preparation. ...

"There’s a challenge out there. I’ve challenged those guys for one of them to step up and be that alpha, to be that guy. I’m excited to watch them try to go get it. It’s an extremely talented running back room. We’re going to find ways to get all of those guys on the field."