It was another important recruiting weekend on campus for USC with a number of highly-rated out-of-state prospects visiting, and with that it was another very successful one for the Trojans as well. USC recruiting staffers teased three commitments to come from the weekend, via the Fight On emoji in tweets -- the universal signal in the Lincoln Riley Era that the program has added to its recruiting class. And the first two of those to publicly announce their decisions were three-star running back Harry Dalton, out of Dinwiddie, Virginia, and four-star all-purpose back Duane Morris, out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. That makes three running back commits in a week for the Trojans, who also reeled in a pledge from Texas three-star RB Riley Wormley last Sunday. That said, Morris is viewed more as a versatile athlete who could fit multiple roles, which makes the trio work together well. Either way, it's impressive work for new Trojans running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr., who has been on the job for about five weeks now.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHJlZS1zdGFyIFJCIEhhcnJ5IERhbHRvbiBmcm9tIERpbndpZGRp ZSwgVmEuLCBjb21taXRzIHRvIFVTQyBhbmQgdGFsa3MgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48L2E+IGhlcmU6PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BLckpvSmtoeXQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QS3JKb0praHl0 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFkYW0gR29ybmV5IChAYWRhbWdvcm5leSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5L3N0YXR1cy8x Nzc3MDUxMTU5NjcwNTE0MDM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmls IDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VU0MgaXMgc3RheWluZyByZWQgaG90IG9uIHRoZSByZWNydWl0aW5n IHRyYWlsIGFuZCBsYW5kZWQgYSBjb21taXRtZW50IGZyb20gNC1zdGFyIFJC IERhdW5lIE1vcnJpcyBvdXQgb2YgVGVubmVzc2VlLiBCcmVha2luZyBkb3du IHRoZSBjb21taXRtZW50IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Uml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95WjBjNXNoak5nIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28veVow YzVzaGpOZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Y1R3doSnVZeFIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mNUd3aEp1WXhSPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdy ZWcgU21pdGggKEBHcmVnU21pdGhSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vR3JlZ1NtaXRoUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc3MDg3ODk4 ODAzNzI0NDgyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDcsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In the case of Dalton, he blew the surprise a little bit when he tweeted Saturday night that he had a surprise coming at noon PT Sunday. USC fans quickly rallied around that tweet, presuming what it meant. USC has relied heavily on transfer running backs since Riley arrived -- be it Travis Dye, MarShawn Lloyd, Austin Jones or the addition this year of Woody Marks -- but the program is now set up with a strong foundation of young talent for the years ahead. Former four-stars prospects Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson enter their second year in the program while four-star freshman Bryan Jackson is going through his first spring practice with the Trojans. Joyner looks primed to have a major role this year along with Marks, the veteran transfer from Mississippi State, and Jackson has already received good buzz this spring as a 17-year-old early enrollee.

Add Wormley and Dalton in next year and that's a stable of five very talented ball-carriers to build around. Jones, USC's RBs coach, shared last week what he prioritizes in recruiting running backs: "Just a smart, tough, fast kid. You can put them in any order you want to put them in, but smart, tough and fast. If they're fast, we like them; if they're really fast, we love them." In the case of Dalton, he did a little bit of everything for his Dinwiddie HS team last season, rushing for 1,295 yards and 27 touchdowns on 7.4 yards per carry and also passing for 1,662 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 picks, per MaxPreps. Watch Dalton's highlights here:

How Morris eventually fits into the offense is yet to be determined, but he is a dynamic athlete the Trojans coveted. Morris rushed for 1,913 yards and 28 touchdowns on 9.8 yards per carry last season for Oakland HS in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He also had 46 catches for 565 yards and 3 TDs. Watch his highlights here: