USC Recruiting Notes: 4-star OT 'very high' on Trojans; new offers and more
USC recently offered 2022 Rivals100 offensive tackle Devon Campbell, out of Arlington, Texas, who is ranked the No. 4 OT and No. 26 overall national prospect in his class.
And of course there is no position Trojans fans are more invested in recruiting-wise than the offensive line, as the program looks to rebuild an identity up front moving forward.
With that said, fans should find Campbell's reaction to his recent USC offer very encouraging.
“My initial reaction was shocked because I didn’t expect the offer and I wanted it so bad,” he told TrojanSports.com. “My relationship with the staff is great. I’m hoping to visit as soon as possible."
Campbell posted his USC offer on Feb. 3, and he continues to add to a tally of more than two dozen offers so far.
#AGTG EXTREMELY Blessed to receive an offer from USC🟡🔴! @ClayMcGuireUSC #BLVDBound 🌴 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/ZskPHpMUFX— Devon J. Campbell (@d1campbell_) February 4, 2021
