USC extended a scholarship offer earlier Tuesday to 2022 3-star offensive tackle Connor Robertson, from Westlake HS in Austin, Texas, who happens to already have a relationship with new USC OL coach Clay McGuire.

“I was super excited. USC is such an amazing school, it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to attend USC and play football there,” he told TrojanSports.com.

“I definitely talk with Coach McGuire the most. I actually had a good relationship with him back when he was at Texas State. We are very close, his nephew is a quarterback here at Westlake."

Robertson, listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, is up to 16 offers from around the country after contributing to a Texas 6A state championship season for Westlake HS. He's announced offers from Texas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, TCU, Minnesota, Wake Forest and Virginia this month already as well.