USC Recruiting Notes: Interview with new OL target, latest offers and more
USC extended a scholarship offer earlier Tuesday to 2022 3-star offensive tackle Connor Robertson, from Westlake HS in Austin, Texas, who happens to already have a relationship with new USC OL coach Clay McGuire.
“I was super excited. USC is such an amazing school, it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to attend USC and play football there,” he told TrojanSports.com.
“I definitely talk with Coach McGuire the most. I actually had a good relationship with him back when he was at Texas State. We are very close, his nephew is a quarterback here at Westlake."
Robertson, listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, is up to 16 offers from around the country after contributing to a Texas 6A state championship season for Westlake HS. He's announced offers from Texas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, TCU, Minnesota, Wake Forest and Virginia this month already as well.
Wow! Extremely honored and blessed to have received my first Pac-12 offer from the University of Southern California. @ClayMcGuireUSC pic.twitter.com/48GV7Di1EU— Connor Robertson (@ConnorRob72) February 9, 2021
