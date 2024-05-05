One of USC's two primary needs in this post-spring recruiting has been defensive tackle (along with offensive tackle), and after two Trojans targets landed elsewhere in the last couple days, the focus now centers on Grand Valley State grad transfer Jay'viar Suggs.

USC offered Suggs earlier this week, and over the weekend he tweeted out his appreciation to the Florida State and then Trojans coaching staffs for hosting him on visits. He previously took visits to Wisconsin and Arkansas.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound transfer with two years of eligibility left has been highly-coveted with a scarcity of DT options in the portal.

Suggs had 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, a forced fumble and 4 pass deflections this past season for Grand Valley State, which competes at the Division II level. He was a second-team all-conference selection in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

He's also received offers over the last week and a half from Michigan, Oklahoma Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan State, Purdue, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Louisville, TCU, Iowa, Kansas State, Indiana, Houston, San Diego State and others.

A message left for Suggs had not gotten a response as of Sunday afternoon.

USC had also pursued Michigan State DT transfer Derrick Harmon, who committed to Oregon on Friday, and TCU DT transfer Damonic Williams, who committed to Oklahoma that same day.

The Trojans lost an interior defensive lineman they were counting on contributing in the rotation this year when Isaiah Raikes re-entered the transfer portal (and landed Auburn) just months after transferring in from Texas A&M. Another defensive tackle, Deijon Laffitte, also entered the portal after performing well in USC's spring game.

USC has some solid options in the middle of the defensive line in junior Bear Alexander, Purdue grad transfer Nate Clifton and sophomore Elijah Hughes, but depth at the position is the concern. Untested redshirt senior Kobe Pepe, who has barely played during his time in the program, raw but intriguing true freshman Jide Abasiri and incoming four-star freshman Carlon Jones are other options there.