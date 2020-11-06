TrojanSports - USC releases official depth chart ahead of season opener

USC released it's official two-deep depth chart Friday ahead of its Saturday morning season opener against Arizona State. There were a couple surprises, but the rest aligned with everything we've reported and heard throughout the preseason. We break it all down here:

Surprises

-It was unclear what the starting defensive line would look like, but it seemed likely that Marlon Tuipulotu, Brandon Pili and Caleb Tremblay would be the top three options. Instead, Tuipulotu is the starting nose tackle with Pili slotted behind him, Tremblay is starting at defensive tackle and Nick Figueroa is starting at defensive end. Figueroa, a redshirt junior, made his debut last season as a JUCO transfer, totaling 10 tackles and 2 tackles for loss. -The other major surprise was freshman Parker Lewis slotting in as the starting kicker over incumbent Chase McGrath, who was 14 of 17 on field goals and 54 of 54 on extra points last season.

Confirmations

Again, the rest we had more or less already reported, but to highlight the notable confirmations: -Sophomore Ralen Goforth won the starting middle linebacker job over junior Kana'i Mauga, which we reported on Wednesday was likely. -Sophomore cornerback Chris Steele was given clear first-team status with redshirt sophomore Isaac Taylor-Stuart on second-team, after the two split time last season opposite Olaijah Griffin. -Graduate transfer walk-on Micah Croom (Dartmouth) is the second-team strong safety behind Talanoa Hufanga.

-Redshirt freshman Jude Wolfe earned the second-team spot at tight end over senior Josh Falo, as we indicated last week was likely. -And the second-string offensive line is how we reported it as well, with freshman Casey Collier at left tackle (though we would expect Jalen McKenzie would slide over from right tackle if starting LT Alijah Vera-Tucker were to miss time), redshirt sophomore Liam Douglass at left guard, redshirt sophomore Justin Dedich at center, freshman Courtland Ford at right guard and freshman Jonah Monheim at right tackle.

Other thoughts ...

-The depth chart, perhaps intentionally, provides no real clarity as to the running back situation with senior Stephen Carr and freshman Kenan Christon listed as co-options at running back and redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai and redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp listed as co-options at "B." Essentially -- RB (A) and RB (B). We'll learn more during the game Saturday. -Redshirt freshman wide receiver Bru McCoy is listed as second-team at the Z-WR spot behind senior Tyler Vaughns, who doesn't come off the field much. But after the strong preseason McCoy had, it remains possible the coaches get creative with the former 5-star prospect to find ways to get him involved. -Junior Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as the top option on both punt and kickoff returns.

Full depth chart

Offense Position First-team Second-team QB Kedon Slovis Matt Fink B Vavae Malepeai OR Markese Stepp R Stephen Carr OR Kenan Christon X Amon-Ra St. Brown Joshua Jackson Jr. Y Drake London John Jackson III H (TE) Erik Krommenhoek Jude Wolfe Z Tyler Vaughns Bru McCoy A Amon-Ra St. Brown Gary Bryant Jr. LT Alijah Vera-Tucker Casey Collier LG Andrew Vorhees Liam Douglass C Brett Neilon Justin Dedich RG Liam Jimmons Courtland Ford RT Jalen McKenzie Jonah Monheim

Defense Position First-team Second-team End Nick Figueroa Tuli Tuipulotu Nose Marlton Tuipulotu Brandon Pili/Kobe Pepe Tackle Caleb Tremblay Connor Murphy B Backer Drake Jackson Hunter Echols OR Abdul-Malik McClain Mac Ralen Goforth Kana'i Mauga Rover Palaie Gaoteote Raymond Scott Nickel Greg Johnson Max Williams FS Isaiah Pola-Mao Chase Williams SS Talanoa Hufanga Micah Croom CB (Field) Olaijah Griffin Dorian Hewett OR Jayden Williams CB (Boundary) Chris Steele Isaac Taylor-Stuart