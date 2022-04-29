A move from one crosstown rival to another is still very much in play for Oxnard-Pacifica cornerback Maliki Crawford. The 6-foot-3 cornerback was previously committed to UCLA, but since his decommitment from the Bruins he has continued to build on his relationship with USC’s coaching staff.

Crawford has been a regular visitor to USC’s campus throughout the offseason, and he was at the Coliseum last weekend for the Trojans’ spring game as well. The three-star prospect continues to evaluate his options and visit some of the schools that have prioritized him.

UCLA also remains in play, but he has no regrets about backing away from his early pledge because it has allowed him to have a more thorough approach to the recruiting process this time around.

“Well, it's definitely been beneficial,” he said about resetting his recruitment after initially picking UCLA last July. “Me decommitting, it's more beneficial because now I'm able to literally just see everything. See all my options to make sure I'm making the right decision come signing day. That's the main goal is to be able to pick the right spot.”

Visiting schools and getting to know teams through his travels has allowed Crawford the opportunity to dive deeper into some of the key aspects of his recruitment. Relationships have become a big part of the process, and he is paying attention to them more than ever at this point in the spring.

“I'm a recruit now, but when I pick a school, I'm gonna be a player and a teammate,” he said. “So that's very important, as well as seeing how I vibe with the guys that are already in the building. And, also making sure that I'm picking the best spot that I can be developed the best.”

USC is going to be a key part of the process moving ahead, so each time he gets on campus Crawford is able to build on his connection to the program.

Defensive backs coach Donte Williams has been an integral part of the relationship with USC for Crawford, but the fact that he has a connection with more than just his position recruiter has been important. Head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch have been involved in the Trojans’ pursuit of the 2023 prospect as well.