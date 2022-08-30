David Peevy made the trek with his team from Lincoln High School in San Diego up north to the Los Angeles area to face Alemany High School last Friday. That trip up I-5 could become a common one for Peevy's family and friends from down south should he ultimately decide to make USC his next home.

The Trojans have been one of the teams in focus for the 6-foot-4 versatile edge rusher, but he is not as close to a decision as he once thought he would be. USC and Oregon emerged as the two front runners for Peevy this summer, but Washington has now joined the mix with San Diego State and Utah State still hanging around as well.

“I did have a timeline, but I think it’s getting pushed back,” he said. “I don’t know when I’m going to commit now. ... Washington, USC and Oregon are making it hard for me to choose. They’re throwing a lot of stuff at me, and Utah State and San Diego State, it’s making it hard to choose.”

With each program still in the running giving him a lot to think about, Peevy has continued to evaluate his own checklist for a college. At this stage, he has a clear idea of what he's looking for in his future school and what will matter most in the end.