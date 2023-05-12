SANTA ANA, Calif. — Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana and USC have long been connected. There were seven Mater Dei players listed on the Trojans' spring roster, and many others have made the move from one program to the next in previous years. So, it should be no surprise that the multi-year starting quarterback at Mater Dei, Elijah Brown, has popped up on USC's radar.

At different times the relationship between USC and Brown has seemed to go through its ebbs and flows, but entering the summer it is again on the uptick. The Trojans were represented at Mater Dei's spring college showcase Thursday afternoon, and Brown was once again able to put his skill set on display in front of many programs.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller, who is poised to become a four-year starter for the Monarchs when he takes the field this fall, has already used one official visit on a trip to UCLA and he will eventually take one to USC early in the summer.

Stanford will host him in the beginning of June sandwiched between his two official visits to the local programs in Los Angeles.

The No. 46-ranked prospect is looking forward to getting back on campus with the Trojans at the start of the summer.